Marine hopeful helped subdue shooter at Colorado school

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A high school senior who plans to join the Marines helped in subduing one of the shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marine Corps said Brendan Bialy is a poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program.

On Tuesday, an adult male and a juvenile female opened fire at the K-12 charter school, killing one student and wounding eight others.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the Marines said in a statement.

“His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates.”

Bialy joined the delayed entry program in July out of a recruiting substation in Parker. He is scheduled to go to recruit training in the summer.