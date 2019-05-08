Driver identified after Randolph County chase, running motorcyclist off road, ramming sheriff’s vehicles, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County sheriff has released the name of the man who allegedly led deputies on a chase that resulted in damaged property and a motorcyclist being run off the road Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Michael Maness, 28, of Randolph County, is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, as well as possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of stolen property, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

The chase started on Branson Davis Road near U.S. 311.

The driver was in a stolen car, according to Col. Aundrea Azelton, of the sheriff's office.

Multiple deputies were involved in the chase. At one point, stop sticks were used, which flattened tires on the vehicle.

What Azelton described as a slow-speed chase continued for some time. At some point, a female passenger in the stolen vehicle jumped out.

During the chase, the driver ran a motorcyclist off the road, Azelton said. The rider did not suffer serious injuries.

The driver hit fences and other property, rammed two sheriff's vehicles and one other law enforcement vehicle during the chase, Azelton said.

No deputies were injured.

The chase ended shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Lexington Road.