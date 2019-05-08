Allison’s Law, to protect domestic violence victims, passes in North Carolina House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Allison’s Law is once again before state lawmakers. The bill, which passed the House this week, would give victims of domestic violence warning when their offender gets near thanks to a GPS tracking system.

“If it saves one person’s life, then my sister didn’t die in vain,” Ashley Holt said.

In 2009, her sister Allison was killed by her estranged husband just days after he was served with a 50B restraining order.

“If the bill had been in place then it would have alerted my sister and my sister would have been given time to get her and the kids out,” Holt said.

For 10 years now, the Holt family has worked to get Allison’s Law passed. It never made it out of the Senate in the past due to funding.

“Sometimes when we serve [a 50B] on a suspect that can make them even more angry,” said Rocky Joyner, chief deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. If the bill is passed, Forsyth County will be the pilot program for the tracking system. “We can monitor it and the officer will be alerted and that's a huge increase in the protection than just a piece of paper.”

Giving more protection to victims and time to get away.

“We just don’t want somebody else to go through the hurt and hell that we went through,” Holt said.