1 person killed in head-on crash with city bulk item truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person died after a head-on crash with a city truck Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The two people in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Police say there is a pin-in involved.

Due to the crash, police closed the 4200 block of Shattalon Drive, between Walnut Hills Drive and Sunnydell Drive.

Police described the city truck as a bulk item truck with a claw.

Traffic enforcement is on scene and investigating. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that fire units are also on scene.

"Major delays can be expected," police said in a news release. "There is a large first responder presence in the area and detours for motorists are in place diverting them from the area. This will have a significant impact on traffic in this area until the incident is resolved."

Police have not released the name of the people involved.