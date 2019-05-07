Suspects wanted on kidnapping, sexual servitude charges in Alamance County arrested in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Two people wanted on multiple sex-related charges in Alamance County were arrested in Virginia Beach, according to a news release from Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Lynn Starr, 28, and Christopher Gray Stevenson, 27, both of Graham, are charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony sexual servitude of an adult victim and felony promoting prostitution for profits.

Deputies on Saturday started investigating a report of a missing person who was believed to be in the Alamance County area.

The missing person has been found.

On Saturday, officials pulled over a vehicle and found evidence to believe the victim may have been held against their will and may be involved in the commercial sex industry.

Deputies later executed a search warrant at Parkridge Apartments in Graham and found more evidence.

Starr and Stevenson were arrested Tuesday by Virginia Beach police. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is making arrangements to have the pair extradited back to Alamance County.

On Monday, FOX8 learned they both have criminal histories. Starr was recently released from prison. Stevenson has another kidnapping charge pending against him from 2018.