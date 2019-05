Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Opening night is still a year away, but people are already excited about the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s going to transform downtown Greensboro with more than 150 events a year.

A number of local companies are helping on the project.

FOX8's Brad Jones tells us about some of the critical parts of the stage that are Made in North Carolina.