If you have a child in middle or high school, there is a high chance that one of their friends is vaping.

Research is even showing that affluent students are vaping in higher numbers than students in other socio-economic situations.

And the effects the vapor is having on their bodies, at this time, is unknown.

We talk to researchers at the cutting edge of studies to find out what's more dangerous — smoking or vaping?