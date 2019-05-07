Neglected, mosquito-infested pool in Archdale has new owners; neighbors hope for change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A problem pool in Archdale has people asking when the eyesore will go away.

In 2015, the Trindale Swim Club's gates were locked. In 2018, FOX8 found green water and high grass growing at the pool.

Now, the club has a new owner.

In January, Triad Investment Partners bought all five acres for $105,000.

A manager with the firm tells FOX8 that they plan to make changes, but those future plans are still in the works.

They are meeting with the city next week to finalize some ideas.

Neighbors are hoping whatever it is, will clean up some of the overgrown weeds, dirty water and lots of mosquitoes.

"It used to be very active and it was really nice. People would swim and sometimes they'd have cookouts," Shelby Pyrtle said.

Standing out on her side porch now, Pyrtle has quite a different view.

"It's an eyesore down there," she said. "The dirty pool."

Roxanne Bowman says the mosquito problem keeps getting worse.

"They breed in water," Bowman said. "I try not to go outside because you just keep having to swat them."

Both women got excited when FOX8 told them that the 50-year-old swim club had a new owner.

"I hope somebody gets it and reopens the pool and maybe fixes it up more where it can be active," Pyrtle said.

Now they're all wondering what will happen next.

"Maybe more housing? Duplexes? It's fine as long as they upkeep it," Bowman said. "Drain the water. At least drain the water."

"I hope they open it up and fix it up and make it pretty," Pyrtle said.

FOX8 will stay on top of this progress and next week's meeting regarding future plans for the property.