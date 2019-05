Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A school shooting in Colorado left "multiple students" injured Tuesday, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.

At 1:53 p.m., deputies came to STEM School Highlands Ranch after reports of a shooting.

Two suspects are in custody. There is "tentatively" a third suspect, Nicholson-Kluth said.

Nicholson-Kluth did not provide an exact number of students that were injured.

The school has about 1,800 students in grades K-12.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019