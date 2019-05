Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina has a growing number of small businesses turning out spirits.

First, we saw wineries pop up, particularly in the Yadkin Valley.

Then breweries began to arrive in quite a few communities.

Now, we’re seeing some craft distilleries, too.

FOX8's Brad Jones found that one is getting a lot of attention because of the awards they’re winning for liquor that’s Made in North Carolina.