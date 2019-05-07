Driver in Randolph County chase ran motorcyclist off road, rammed sheriff’s vehicles, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is in custody after a chase that resulted in damaged property and a motorcyclist being run off the road Tuesday, according to Col. Aundrea Azelton, with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started on Branson Davis Road near U.S. 311.

The driver was in a stolen car, Azelton said.

Multiple deputies were involved in the chase. At one point, stop sticks were used, which flattened tires on the vehicle.

What Azelton described as a slow-speed chase continued for some time. At some point, a female passenger in the stolen vehicle jumped out.

During the chase, the driver ran a motorcyclist off the road, Azelton said. The rider did not suffer serious injuries.

The driver hit fences and other property, rammed two sheriff’s vehicles and one other law enforcement vehicle during the chase, Azelton said.

No deputies were injured.

The chase ended shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Old Lexington Road.

The driver is in custody and will face multiple charges.

The sheriff’s office has not released the driver’s name.