Davidson County college student says World War II POW great-grandfather’s ring stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman says a ring that belonged to her great-grandfather, who was a prisoner of war in World War II, was stolen.

She chose not to be identified. Her Davidson County home was burglarized Monday around 3 p.m.

According to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office report, a Dell laptop and jewelry was stolen.

The woman is a college student from Davidson County. She says she can replace her Dell laptop, but not her favorite accessory.

“The necklace kind of rested right over my heart so it was pretty sentimental,” she said.

She took it off Monday afternoon when she left to run an errand.

When she returned, her home had been broken into.

“I noticed that this door over here was open so then I just walked right back out I called my grandpa and he called 911,” she said.

Deputies say there was no sign of a forced entry, the burglar was able to get through a sliding door on the back of the house.

Dressers opened, valuables thrown around and a black Dell laptop and her favorite necklace gone.

“I wore it every single day,” she said.

Now the the precious heirloom that belonged to her late great-grandfather is only present through pictures.

He died a little over a year ago.

“He was my best friend. And I lived with him for the last year of his life,” she said.

The ring was solid gold with a diamond encrusted cross.

“My nana bought it for my great-grandfather who knows how many years ago but it’s a real gold ring,” she said.

Now deputies are working with her to make sure the little piece of her great-grandfather makes it back on top of her heart.