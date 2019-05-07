Colorado woman shares video of neighbor’s racist tirade, says she wants the abuse to stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. - A Facebook post featuring a racist tirade directed at one Colorado womanhas gotten the attention of some people in her Arvada neighborhood.

In the video, a woman appears to taunt her neighbor with curse words and racial slurs.

Arvada police were called, but the encounters continued.

The woman can be heard saying, “Smile, pig. Come on, trash box. Come on, trash box."

"It’s very stressful and heartbreaking and, like I said, especially in the last two years. All the other neighbors are fine. They are very supporting and we get along just fine," the woman who recorded the video said. She asked not to be identified.

She said there were problems when she first moved to the neighborhood in 2011. They got worse two years ago.

The neighbor can be heard saying, "Well, then you should go back to your country because no one wants you here."

At first, the homeowner said she dealt with the encounters privately.

"I have seen videos of racist people like my neighbor but I never really thought, 'This is what’s happening to me too,'" she said.

On the video, the neighbor claims her yard is being littered. However, no trash is visible in the video.

When KDVR attempted to speak to the neighbor and tell them they were working on the story, a voice on the other side of the door simply said, "Whatever."

Investigators said anyone experiencing these kinds of situations should always call police.

"Obviously, we try to get both sides of the story. We are going to get a true understanding and we are going to do a complete investigation. If somebody needs to be charged in an instance like this, then we’ll go ahead and do that," said Detective Dave Snelling with the Arvada Police Department.

So far, no charges have been filed, and the problems continue

"I just hope that they stop with their harassment. And the video that I took on Sunday, it’s just a tiny little sample," the woman who posted the video said.

She said all she wants is to be left alone on her property.