Charlotte home invaders caught on doorbell camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A southeast Charlotte neighborhood was crawling with officers early Monday morning after a home invasion and police pursuit, WSOC reports.

Officers responded to the home on Normandy Road near Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park and set up a perimeter at about 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the suspects got into the home through an unlocked window and stole several items before tripping the home' alarm system on their way out.

Two adults and two children were inside the house at the time, police said. They were not hurt.

A couple's Ring camera also captured the suspects at their door step while they slept inside. For about 40 seconds, you see a man in a hoodie struggle to fit a key inside the key hole. But, the two men eventually give up and walk across the lawn down Normany Road.

When police tried to pull over a black truck possibly connected to the crime, the driver led officers on a chase that ended with a few people jumping out and making a run for it.

Read more at WSOC.