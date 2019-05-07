× Carbon monoxide poisoning led to care center visit for Denny Hamlin after race

DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin had to go to the infield care center for carbon monoxide poisoning after Monday’s race at Dover International Speedway, according to the Associated Press.

Hamlin, a Joe Gibbs Racing driver, finished in 21st place in the race.

His car was hit by debris, which knocked out the right rear crush panel and let fumes into the vehicle.

Hamlin said on Tuesday he is feeling better and will be ready to race this weekend in Kansas.