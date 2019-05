Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anthony is looking for a Forever Family.

The 11-year-old's child advocate said "Anthony is loving, he is very energetic. He would offer compassion and love, and he is always trying to do new things. He is very adventurous."

Anthony says he likes the lake and going on a boat and swimming.

He also enjoys science -- seeing "how things work" -- as well as math.

He would love to live near or on a farm and hopes for a family that is "special and that somebody takes me in and takes care of me."