× AMBER Alert issued for missing Texas girl; child could be in ‘grave or immediate danger’ per authorities

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Zanyah Rita Lucio 3′4″ and weighs about 38 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday at about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of Babcock Road. She was wearing a pink tank top, pink pajama pants with hearts and rainbows, and was not wearing any shoes.

Police are also searching for Gabriella Lucio, 20. She is 4’11”, weighs 130 pounds, has black, red hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos.

Authorities did not explain the relationship between Zanyah and Lucio but said they believe Zanyah is “is in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with any information should call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.