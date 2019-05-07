7-year-old girl shot twice while playing on front porch in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 7-year-old girl was shot twice while playing on her front porch in High Point, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 806 East Russell Ave.

At the scene, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from two gunshot wounds to the left leg.

One shot lodged in her upper thigh. The other grazed her ankle.

Police say she was alert and talking when she was taken to the hospital by Guilford County EMS.

Doctors told police the ankle wound was not serious and the round in her leg was caught in her thigh muscle and would not require surgery.

The hospital kept the girl overnight for observation.

Investigators determined the girl was playing with other children on the porch when the shots were fired. No other children were hurt.

The children ran inside the home when the girl's mother saw the child was bleeding.

The children told officers they believe someone was hiding in the bushes across the street and shot at them.

Police were unable to get a clear description of the suspect.

Officers and a K-9 team searched and canvassed the area but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.