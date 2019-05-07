× 4th annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower kicks off Mother’s Day

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower kicks off Sunday! Join FOX8’s Katie Nordeen in donating items essential for new moms and babies in need.

Donate your items — formula, diapers, toys, wipes, bottles and more — at any A Cleaner World location in the Piedmont Triad during store hours.

All donations are encouraged but the greatest need is diapers and formula.

The baby supplies will be donated to Family Service and Family Services of the Piedmont to help new moms and babies in need.

The FOX8 Community Baby Shower runs through June 14. For a listing of Triad A Cleaner World locations, click here.

Let’s help moms and babies get started on the right foot!