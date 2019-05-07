1 injured in shooting on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was hurt in a Greensboro shooting, according to police.

At about 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.

At the scene, police found one victim in stable condition.

Officers closed the road between Andrew Street and Burtner Street as they investigate the aggravated assault.

Police are looking for a red sedan connected to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword "badboyz." All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.