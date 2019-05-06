Winston-Salem man’s ‘ELF’ bike turns heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- James Eubanks is an interesting and talented man. He makes all kinds of things out of wood, from pens to furniture, and can play a wooden flute.

“There is an old native tradition, if you want to know if you are [playing this flute] right, watch the animals,” he said from his front porch, where he can see all kinds of wildlife. “The foxes still visit too.”

You may remember last year his backyard foxes made international headlines for stealing newspapers and phone books and piling them behind his house. But, while the foxes brought him worldwide attention, he's becoming known for his "ELF."

“They call it that because it's electric, lightweight and fun,” he said, as he got in his pedal and solar powered three-wheeler. “Anywhere a bicycle is legal, it can go and basically that rules out Interstate 40.”

He goes grocery shopping in his ELF and can load six bags in the trunk.

“You get a lot looks,” he said. “But it’s a lot of fun.”