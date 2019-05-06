Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike, gas prices climb another 5 cents over last 2 weeks and more

Posted 7:09 am, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56AM, May 6, 2019

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Uber and Lyft drivers who are planning to strike for better pay this week, gas prices which jumped 5 cents a gallon over the last two weeks and Amazon which is already able to bring 1-day or same-day shipping to 72% of the U.S.

