Police release name of Lexington officer who was hurt by an alleged drunk driver

The intersection of North Main and Fifth streets in Lexington (Google Maps)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington police officer was injured after an alleged drunk driver hit the officer’s vehicle, according to Maj. Robby Rummage with the Lexington police.

Tamra Tutterow, 34, of Lexington, allegedly ran a red light and hit the Officer Grant Alexander’s vehicle at about 2 a.m. Sunday at North Main and Fifth streets.

Tutterow is accused of hitting the side of the patrol car and pushing it into a power pole. She faces charges of driving while impaired and driving with a license revoked.

Alexander had been on routine patrol. He was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts on his arm and is currently recovering at home.

The 23-year-old officer has been with the department since July 2017, according to police.

Police have not said how intoxicated the suspect was at the time of the crash.

