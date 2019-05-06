Police identify woman who died in Greensboro stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a stabbing overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

Diamond Zykia Lytle, 25, of Greensboro, died, according to a press release from Greensboro police.

Police were called to the 100 block of Teakwood Drive at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday where officers found two women with stab wounds.

Officers tried to save their lives, but Lytle died at the scene, according to police. The other was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the stabbing was domestic-related and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

36.004205 -79.801585