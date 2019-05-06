New details emerge in case of suspects charged with kidnapping, sexual servitude in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Deputies in Alamance County are looking for a man and a woman charged with kidnapping and sexual servitude.

Christopher Gray Stevenson, 27, and Amanda Lynn Starr, 28, both of Graham, both face multiple sex-related charges, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Saturday started investigating a report of a missing person who was believed to be in the Alamance County area.

The missing person has been found, but the suspects are still wanted.

On Saturday, officials pulled over a vehicle and found evidence to believe the victim may have been held against their will and may be involved in the commercial sex industry.

“We just didn't have anything to hold them on,” said Byron Tucker, the public information officer for the Alamance County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies later executed a search warrant at Parkridge Apartments in Graham and found more evidence.

Neighbor Brian Reilly noticed two women and a man living at the apartment, but didn’t notice anything strange.

“Certainly not kidnappers,” Reilly said. “Totally out of the ordinary. Never would have expected it.”

Reilly and other people at the complex told us it is a quiet, safe and family friendly place.

“It is great place to live,” Reilly said.

“Some people naturally default that this type of human trafficking occurs in the sleazy type motels,” Tucker said. “It's not always the case. It could be anywhere. It could be in a neighborhood, as we’ve seen here. We believe it occurred at this apartment complex. As people were coming and going about their normal daily business, little did they know that something like this was going on.”

Both suspects face charges of first-degree kidnapping, sexual servitude of an adult victim and promoting prostitution for profits.

On Monday, we learned they both have criminal histories. Starr was recently released from prison. Stevenson has another kidnapping charge pending against him from 2018.

Anyone who knows where either one is can call Alamance County deputies at (336) 570-6300 or 911.