More than 2,500 people take on GO FAR Family 5K and Fun Run in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Kids from around the Triad helped race organizers make the GO FAR Family 5K and Fun Run the biggest one yet.

On Saturday, a record 2,554 participants laced up their shoes and darted from the starting line at the Piedmont Centre Business Park in High Point.

Students from 54 schools across Guilford, Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth counties came out, the most in the program's history.

The kids were able to reach personal running goals after 8- to 10-weeks of afterschool training sessions.

Take a look at the race results to see just how well these runners did.