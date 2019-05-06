× Man dies after shooting at Greensboro mobile home park

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro, and the sheriff’s office is looking for answers.

Crime Stoppers reports 38-year-old Nekeywan Thomas was shot at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in Oakwood Forest Mobile Home Park on U.S. 29 North.

He was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lowes at (336) 641-5968 or call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and your tip to 274637.