Man charged after wreck involving tractor-trailers in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been charged after a wreck involving two tractor-trailers Saturday in Lexington, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Seneca Wright faces a charge of failure to maintain lane control in the wreck that closed all three lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Lexington.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer went off the road and began to travel north in the southbound lanes.

The driver hit another tractor-trailer and that tractor-trailer lost part of its load, coming to a rest on the shoulder of I-85.

The driver of the original tractor trailer was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers do not know what caused the driver to lose control.