Man charged after wreck involving tractor-trailers in Davidson County

Posted 1:06 pm, May 6, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person has been charged after a wreck involving two tractor-trailers Saturday in Lexington, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Seneca Wright faces a charge of failure to maintain lane control in the wreck that closed all three lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Lexington.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer went off the road and began to travel north in the southbound lanes.

The driver hit another tractor-trailer and that tractor-trailer lost part of its load, coming to a rest on the shoulder of I-85.

The driver of the original tractor trailer was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Troopers do not know what caused the driver to lose control.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.