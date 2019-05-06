Local students raise thousands of dollars for student resource officer fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Calvary Day School students have no shortage of compliments about corporal Jonathon Arnold.

“He’s very tough, he can fight through stuff and he’s very kind and loving,” said fourth-grader Isabel Benfield.

But their student resource officer is fighting Ocular Melanoma, a rare form of eye cancer.

“At first it was confusing, you’re like, ‘what is this I never heard of it,’” said Paxton Irwin.

Thursday, the students held their annual yard sale. They raised $3,030 and chose to donate it all to Officer Arnold.

“Everybody was just so excited, because the more we can give to him, the more it could help him,” said Paxton.

“You could see him trying to hold it together, not to be too emotional,” said fourth grade teacher Robin Vuljanic.

Officer Arnold was filled with joy to receive the check. The kids were also bursting with excitement, happy to do their part.

“Just helping him, being able to find that we are helping save a life, it really makes you feel good,” said Irwin.

“It’ll just help him and it might heal him. I’m hoping it gets better,” said Benfield.

The money came from teachers and fellow students. They bought items donated by around 30 fourth graders.

“The thing that I think sold the most was he stuffed animals,” said Irwin.

The fundraising continues with spirit week next week. All the money will benefit Officer Arnold as kids buy the right to bend the rules.

“We get to get water balloons and throw them at our teachers,” said Benfield.

The family is also raising money with a GoFundMe page that will help pay for medical treatment insurance won’t take care of.