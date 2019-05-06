High Point shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One male victim died at the hospital after a shooting in High Point.

At about 12:32 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a shooting at Oaks Silver Ridge Apartments on the 2900 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, police found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

At about 12:45 a.m., a male victim arrived at High Point Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police believe both victims were hurt in the same incident.

Detectives are still investigating.

No word on any suspects.

Officers are starting to put down evidence markers on the scene. Investigation seems centered around this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/xtPIbeVyvF — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 6, 2019