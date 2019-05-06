Graham woman charged with murder, driving while impaired months after Ohio man killed in wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested Sunday, months after a wreck that killed a man from Ohio, according to warrants.

Ericka Lee Dark, of Pleasant Garden, was charged with second degree murder and driving while impaired.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Dark, who was 24 years old, was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier headed west in the far left lane of Interstate 40/I-85.

Officials say Dark tried to merge to the right in front of a tractor-trailer and hit an abandoned work van on the right shoulder near the N.C. 61 exit ramp.

The tractor-trailer behind lost control and hit a Chevrolet Lumina beside it, causing both to crash into a ditch to the right.

The tractor-trailer rolled on top of the Lumina, killing James K. Bankston, of Ohio, who was driving, and leaving the passenger with minor injuries.

Dark sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say Dark's license was medically canceled before the crash, meaning she was driving without a valid license.

About five months later, Dark was booked at about 11:54 a.m. Sunday and held under a $200,000 unsecured bond. She was released about two hours later.

Dark and the passenger of the Lumina were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.