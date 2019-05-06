Graham woman charged with murder, driving while impaired months after Ohio man killed in wreck

Posted 12:42 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, May 6, 2019

Ericka Lee Dark

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested Sunday, months after a wreck that killed a man from Ohio, according to warrants.

Ericka Lee Dark, of Pleasant Garden, was charged with second degree murder and driving while impaired.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Dark, who was 24 years old, was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier headed west in the far left lane of Interstate 40/I-85.

Officials say Dark tried to merge to the right in front of a tractor-trailer and hit an abandoned work van on the right shoulder near the N.C. 61 exit ramp.

The tractor-trailer behind lost control and hit a Chevrolet Lumina beside it, causing both to crash into a ditch to the right.

The tractor-trailer rolled on top of the Lumina, killing James K. Bankston, of Ohio, who was driving, and leaving the passenger with minor injuries.

Dark sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say Dark's license was medically canceled before the crash, meaning she was driving without a valid license.

About five months later, Dark was booked at about 11:54 a.m. Sunday and held under a $200,000 unsecured bond. She was released about two hours later.

Dark and the passenger of the Lumina were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.