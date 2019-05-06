Florida boy runs with flag in honor of North Carolina K-9 officer killed in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An officer died in North Carolina, and his sacrifice was felt as far away as the Sunshine State.

Officials said 32-year-old Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon died Saturday night after a man shot him during a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. on West Plaza Drive, according to WSOC.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Michael Yovany Aldana, shot Sheldon and then went to an apartment complex on Rinehardt Road. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, a 10-year-old Florida boy named Zacharia honored Sheldon's sacrifice as he has already has for dozens of other fallen officers.

Zacharia carried the "Thin Blue Line" flag as he ran, accompanied by law enforcement officers.

This run is part of the boy's commitment to run 164 miles for the 164 officers who passed away in 2018 and an additional mile for each officer who dies in 2019.

According to this Facebook page Running for Heroes, Zacharia has already completed 38 miles for officers who died in 2019, 7 miles for firefighters who died in 2019 and 1 mile for Riley Howell, the student hailed as a hero after he was killed while tackling the UNC Charlotte shooter. He also ran 38 miles for officers who died in 2018, bringing this year's total to 108 miles and 108 "heroes honored" so far.