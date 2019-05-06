Deputy involved in fatal shooting at Sheetz in Davidson County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELCOME, N.C. – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a fatal shooting at a Sheetz gas station last week.

Sgt. Rusty Ramsey has been placed on administrative leave in the shooting that left hostage suspect April Tate Robertson dead.

Deputies responded to the Sheetz at 8283 Old US Hwy 52 in Welcome at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday where Robertson allegedly took a woman hostage at knife-point.

A Davidson County deputy confronted Robertson and tried to diffuse the situation but fired when she would not drop the knife.

Deputies and EMS tried to provide aid, but Robertson died. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Ramsey is a 9-year-veteran of the department and is on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates.

