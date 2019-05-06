Community members calling for change at Randolph County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Dozens of concerned Randolph County citizen packed the inside of the county commissioners' meeting Monday night to share their issues with the county’s animal shelter and animal control.

Weeks after Thomas Forrester's dog was euthanized at the county’s animal shelter, a group got together to tell county commissioners that change needs to happen soon.

“Don’t let your pets get out in Randolph, my dog was out for an hour and my dog was put down at 5:30, and she got out around, let's say 4:30, an hour window,” Forrester said.

The group of citizens sported a purple ribbon in support of animal awareness during the meeting. One resident presented a petition with 5,000 signatures to the commissioners asking for a shift of control for animal services in the county from the health department to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve lost faith in the way everything is being run right now and what we want to do is see really positive changes,” Charme Blanchard said.

Members of the group plan to push for better funding for the county shelter next month when commissioners start discussing the county’s budget.