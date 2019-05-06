Caitlin Little and family find hope after visit to Texas doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Caitlin Little, the Greensboro teen who has been living with anterograde amnesia since a sports accident in 2017, joined us on FOX8 for the latest word after a trip to Texas looking for answers.

Caitlin was hit on the head during a cross country practice in October 2017.

The traumatic brain injury it caused left her with a version of amnesia where she can’t remember the previous day — she can’t remember any day since the accident — so she is, effectively, stuck in that time and place from when she was still 14.

Her memory is currently only about 10 minutes, but a Texas doctor says she may be able to get her memory back.

"From the trip we just took, this doctor is extremely hopeful that in the next few weeks she's going to start holding memories," said her mother Jennifer.

On April 26, Caitlin's father Chris said that the Dallas area doctor practices integrative medicine with detoxing and nutrition as its cornerstone. He is also a licensed ophthalmological surgeon.

Caitlin and her family also spoke with Dr. Oz in an interview set to air Monday at about 2 p.m. Her family says Caitlin spoke from the heart as the family shared their story.

