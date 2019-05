Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are investigating after shots were fired into a home Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 806 E. Russell Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

At least one person was injured, according to officers on the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no information about a suspect has been released.

35.951896 -79.993288