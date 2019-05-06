2 men charged with murder after 23-year-old killed in High Point shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man died at the hospital and two men are facing murder charges after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 12:32 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a shooting at Oaks Silver Ridge Apartments on the 2900 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, police found 23-year-old William D. Jones, of Greensboro, lying in a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers found a vehicle in the parking lot connected to the incident. Police found and seized evidence, including marijuana packaged for sale and a firearm.

At about 12:45 a.m., 18-year-old Marquies J. Chandler, of High Point, arrived at High Point Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

After Chandler was treated, he was brought to the police station to be interviewed.

Police determined that the people involved were at the scene for a possible drug deal.

Chandler and 26-year-old William A. Carter, of High Point, reportedly tried to rob Jones. During the robbery, shots were fired.

One of the shots hit Jones in the chest. Another struck Chandler in the arm.

Chandler and Carter ran from the scene before police could arrive, officers say.

Chandler was arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery.

Carter was found at his home in Greensboro at about 9:30 a.m. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery.

Officers are starting to put down evidence markers on the scene. Investigation seems centered around this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/xtPIbeVyvF — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 6, 2019