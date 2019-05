× 11-foot-long alligator spotted along highway near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A large alligator was spotted along a highway in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The department tweeted a photo of the alligator Sunday night, saying it was spotted on S.C. 707 near Tournament Boulevard.

The alligator was safely removed from the area, the department said.

No incidents or injuries were reported.

33.585573 -79.052569