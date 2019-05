× 1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Greensboro Monday night, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.

The victim is in stable condition, Greensboro police said.

No additional details about the shooting have been released.

36.056291 -79.785179