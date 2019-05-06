× 1 dead after 2 women stabbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a stabbing overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of Teakwood Drive.

At the scene, police found two woman suffering from stab wounds.

Officers tried to save their lives, but one died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate but are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.