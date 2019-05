× Portion of US 29 in Greensboro shut down after crash involving injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – US 29 northbound is closed in both directions between Wilcox Street and McKnight Mill Road after a wreck involving injuries, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the area of US 29 North near Joe Brown Drive at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not released any details about the crash or when the roadway is expected to reopen.