Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community is mourning a fallen Mooresville police officer who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop Saturday night, according to WSOC.

Officials said K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, 32, was fatally shot after pulling a man over shortly after 10 p.m. on West Plaza Drive near the Randy Marion Dealership.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but later died from his injuries.

Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

“He would be the first one to come out and be a good cop,” said friend Brian Vanderwestern. “He would show his support. He would come and hang out and just talk with us and have a good time. He used to come here stop, get gas fuel, drinks. He’d let his dog out, we’d talk for hours. It’s just not fair.”

Last November, Sheldon responded to a call about a suspicious van at a fire station and police said he shot at a man who drove the U-Haul van toward him.

Sheldon was placed on leave, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting, and he returned to his job after the investigation was closed.

“He did his job. He served his country, just our county alone. He did wonders here. He’s just a good guy, it’s terrible you don’t expect this,” said Vanderwestern.

Investigators said shortly after shooting Sheldon, the suspect went to an apartment complex about two miles away on Rinehardt Road, where officers later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but sources told WSOC that he is 28 years old.