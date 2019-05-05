× Police in Horry County, SC are looking for a missing teenager

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Horry County, S.C. are looking for a missing teenage girl who officials said has not been seen since Saturday.

WMBF reported that Laura Taylor, 17, was last seen at about midnight Saturday.

She has been described as standing 5-feet-0-inches and weighing about 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Horry County police said she was last seen wearing blue jogging pants and a grey sweater.

Anyone with any information can call Horry County police at (843) 248-1520 or 911.