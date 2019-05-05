× Officials looking for mother and 2 kids who went missing in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – Authorities in Florida are looking for a mother and her two children who have not been seen since Friday.

Kimberlyn Morris, 27, and her sons Zachary Lewis, 6, and Anthony Lewis, 3, were reported missing by Kimberlyn’s mother Saturday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother said Morris said on Friday she was going to leave her children with their father.

Morris then left the home in Fruitland Park in a 2005 silver Toyota Matrix with Florida tag 8094 YP. Neither she nor the children have been seen since, according to deputies.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.