Multiple wrecks on Yadkin River bridge in Davidson County; tractor-trailer hanging over bridge

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating multiple wrecks on the Yadkin River bridge in Davidson County, including one involving a tractor-trailer hanging over the bridge.

Interstate 85 southbound is shut down at the bridge, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Three of four lanes are closed near NC-150, exit 84 near the Davidson-Rowan county line.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. and the scene is expected to clear at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on what caused the crashes or if anyone was hurt.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including the Salisbury Fire Department who provided the images above.

FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.