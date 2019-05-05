Man arrested after crash in Virginia results in the deaths of 2 women from Forsyth County

Treymane M. Ferguson

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man after two women from Rural Hall died and two others were hurt in a wreck in Virginia Friday night.

WCYB reported that Treymane M. Ferguson, 51, of Ruther Glen, Va., faces charges in the crash, which resulted in the deaths of 47-year-old Candace R. Barnes and 66-year-old Brenda Fields.

Officials said it happened at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on Route 19 in Russell County at the Washington County line.

Ferguson was allegedly driving a 2003 Ford F-350 pickup truck headed south in the northbound lanes of Route 19.

Authorities said he crashed head-on into a 2016 Nissan Rogue with the four Rural Hall victims inside.

Barnes died at the scene and Fields was taken to a hospital where she died the next morning, according to WCYB.

The Rogue’s driver sustained minor injuries and a 13-year-old passenger was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Ferguson had minor injuries and was jailed without bond on charges of reckless driving, obstruction of justice and refusing a warrant for a blood sample to be taken.

Authorities said there was dense fog during the time of the crash.

