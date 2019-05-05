× Lexington police officer recovering after being hit by alleged drunk driver

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington police officer was injured after an alleged drunk driver hit the officer’s vehicle, according to Maj. Robby Rummage with the Lexington police.

Tamra Tutterow, of Lexington, allegedly ran a red light and hit the officer’s vehicle at about 2 a.m. Sunday at North Main and Fifth streets.

Tutterow is accused of hitting the vehicle and pushing it into a power pole. She faces charges of driving while impaired.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts on his arm and is currently recovering at home, according to Rummage.

Police have not said how intoxicated the suspect was at the time of the crash.

35.827889 -80.248846