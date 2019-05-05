At least 13 dead in Russian passenger plane fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 13 people are dead after a fire broke out aboard an Aeroflot flight in Russia Sunday, Russian state news agency TASS said.

The Russian Superjet 100 was flying from Moscow to Murmansk when a fire broke out on board. Aeroflot Flight SU1492 returned to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, making a hard landing, news agency Interfax reported.

Videos on social media show the plane engulfed in flames on the tarmac and people evacuating through emergency slides.

The plane had 73 passengers on board, according to TASS.

Aeroflot, the unofficial national airline of Russia, confirmed that the fire occurred but hasn't commented yet on casualties.