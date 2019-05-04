Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is expected this weekend as a cluster of storms move across the FOX8 viewing area, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Two thunderstorms will move northeast across the Piedmont and Sandhills Saturday afternoon and into the early evening, primary between 4 and 10 p.m.

The primary hazard will be wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour with isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday could produce strong wind gusts and hail up to 1-inch in diameter.

The counties that could be impacted include Person, Granville, Vance, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, Durham, Davidson, Randolph, Chatham, Wake, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Lee, Harnett, Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland.