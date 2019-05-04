Police investigating report of man with camera on his shoe outside Winston-Salem thrift store dressing room

Posted 5:26 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, May 4, 2019

2816 University Parkway in Winston-Salem (Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a reported peeping Tom case at a local thrift store.

A Winston-Salem police lieutenant told FOX8 that officers responded to the Mega Thrift at 2816 University Parkway on Tuesday.

A shopper reported seeing a man with a camera on his shoe outside her dressing room.

Police said they are waiting to review store surveillance video to gather more information. Officials have not released a description of the suspect.

FOX8 tried to talk to an employee at the store but was referred to a manager who was not working Saturday.

Google Map for coordinates 36.127887 by -80.261861.

Mega Thrift, 2816 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, USA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.