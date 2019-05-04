× Police investigating report of man with camera on his shoe outside Winston-Salem thrift store dressing room

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a reported peeping Tom case at a local thrift store.

A Winston-Salem police lieutenant told FOX8 that officers responded to the Mega Thrift at 2816 University Parkway on Tuesday.

A shopper reported seeing a man with a camera on his shoe outside her dressing room.

Police said they are waiting to review store surveillance video to gather more information. Officials have not released a description of the suspect.

FOX8 tried to talk to an employee at the store but was referred to a manager who was not working Saturday.

